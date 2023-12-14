Godwin (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Godwin will remain a spectator for practice for the second day in a row while he tends to the knee injury that he apparently sustained at some point in this past Sunday's 29-25 win over Atlanta, even though it seemingly didn't affect his snap count. The wideout will look to get back on the field in some capacity Friday, but if he remains anything other than a full participant for that practice session, he'll likely receive an injury designation for Sunday's game in Green Bay.