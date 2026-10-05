Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 31 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Godwin led the Buccaneers in receptions and targets while finishing second in receiving yards on the afternoon. The latter total was especially nothing to write home about, but it was the byproduct of rookie Jalon Daniels throwing for only 148 yards in his NFL debut. Godwin and the rest of the Buccaneers' air attack currently have fairly dim prospects while Daniels takes his initial lumps at the NFL level, and with Baker Mayfield unlikely to return before November per latest reports, the veteran receiver has limited fantasy value for the foreseeable future.