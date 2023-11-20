Godwin caught six of seven targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the 49ers.

The wideout tied Rachaad White for the team lead in receptions, but Godwin was only fourth in yardage as his longest grab went for only 11 yards. He hasn't shown the same chemistry with new quarterback Baker Mayfield this season that Mike Evans has, and while Godwin has caught at least five passes in seven of 10 games so far in 2023, he has only one TD and is on pace to fall short of 1,000 yards over a full campaign for the first time since 2018.