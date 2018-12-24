Godwin brought in three of six targets for 39 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Godwin's final line was nothing to write home about, but it actually served as a considerable improvement over his production over the last two games. Godwin had brought in just one of 13 targets in his last pair of contests, making it his worst multi-game stretch as a pro. He was back to sharing the No. 3 receiver role with Adam Humphries against Dallas with DeSean Jackson's return from a thumb injury, and he'll look to up his numbers in that capacity in the Week 17 matchup against the Falcons.