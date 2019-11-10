Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Solid six-catch effort

Godwin brought in six of 12 targets for 74 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Godwin certainly had plenty of opportunity for a bigger game, as he paced the team in targets with what was his second-highest number of looks this season. However, the third-year wideout was only able to come up with half of them, with Jameis Winston's inaccuracy, which led to an interception on one of those misfires involving Godwin. The Penn State product has followed up a three-game streak of 100-yard efforts with three consecutive games under that threshold, so he'll look to reverse his current pattern against the Saints in Week 11.