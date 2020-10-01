Godwin (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jenna Laine and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reported a day earlier that Godwin is likely to be sidelined for the Buccaneers' next two games, so his lack of practice activity Wednesday and Thursday doesn't come as a major surprise. Scotty Miller (hip/groin) is also missing his second practice in a row, so the Buccaneers could be shorthanded at receiver if neither he nor Godwin are cleared to play Sunday against the Chargers. Justin Watson and Tyler Johnson would be the top candidates to join Mike Evans in three-receiver sets if both Godwin and Miller are out.