Godwin (hamstring) was able to do some running on a side field Tuesday during the Buccaneers' practice session, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off a right hamstring strain suffered Week 3, Godwin has logged no recorded practice activity prior to sitting out the Buccaneers' last two contests. While another update on the extent of Godwin's participation won't be known until the Buccaneers release their first Week 6 injury report Wednesday, the fact that he was on the field while donning a helmet Tuesday -- albeit off to the side rather than with the main group -- represents a meaningful step forward in the recovery process. If Godwin isn't able to make it back for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tyler Johnson and/or Justin Watson (chest) could be in store for more snaps alongside starting wideouts Mike Evans and Scotty Miller.