Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Stands out in first camp practice
Godwin made several impressive catches in the first session of training camp Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
After impressing during OTAs and mini-camps, Godwin hit the ground running in his first official training camp practice Friday. The rookie made a particularly memorable circus catch off a ball deflected at the line of scrimmage and notched several other impressive grabs as well. Godwin and Adam Humphries should wage a hotly-contested battle for the third receiver job throughout the preseason, and notably, the latter also turned in a strong showing to kick off camp.
