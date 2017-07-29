Godwin made several impressive catches in the first session of training camp Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

After impressing during OTAs and mini-camps, Godwin hit the ground running in his first official training camp practice Friday. The rookie made a particularly memorable circus catch off a ball deflected at the line of scrimmage and notched several other impressive grabs as well. Godwin and Adam Humphries should wage a hotly-contested battle for the third receiver job throughout the preseason, and notably, the latter also turned in a strong showing to kick off camp.