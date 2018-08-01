Godwin caught everything thrown his way in Tuesday's practice and made a particularly impressive diving grab, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The second-year pro is looking to take a definitive hold of the No. 3 receiver job, a role he's battling incumbent Adam Humphries for this summer. Godwin stood out throughout the offseason in OTAs, and his impressive physical skills were on prominent display again Tuesday. Vitali reports that the Penn State product extended to make a diving grab over his defender and then managed to keep control of the ball while subsequently somersaulting. The productive day was simply an extension of the consistency Godwin had displayed throughout the prior four practices of camp, a level of play that, if sustained through preseason games, could vault him up the depth chart directly behind starters Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.