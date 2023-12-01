Godwin (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Godwin was a midweek addition to Tampa Bay's Week 13 injury report, showing up as limited Thursday due to a neck issue. He followed it up with an absence from Friday's session, after which coach Todd Bowles called Godwin a game-time decision, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Godwin's status won't be clarified until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, so there will be fewer wide receivers to pivot to if he's unable to suit up. Buccaneers that would stand to benefit behind Mike Evans if that happens are WRs Trey Palmer and Deven Thompkins and TE Cade Otton.