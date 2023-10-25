Godwin (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Buffalo, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Godwin showed up on the Buccaneers' first Week 8 practice report as a non-participant due to a neck injury, but he was listed as a limited participant for Tuesday's walk-through session and then a full participant at Wednesday's practice. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) followed the same practice regimen and is listed as questionable, but both players are seemingly trending toward being available on a short week. Expect Godwin's availability to be confirmed when Tampa Bay releases its inactive list about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.