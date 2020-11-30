Godwin secured eight of nine targets for 97 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Godwin finished with a team high in receptions while checking in second in receiving yardage to Rob Gronkowski. The fourth-year wideout also tied Mike Evans for the team lead in targets and will head into the Buccaneers' Week 13 bye with a combined 21-242-1 line over his last three games. Godwin also has no fewer than six targets and as many as 10 in each of his eight contests thus far, giving him a coveted fantasy floor ahead of a Week 14 battle versus the Vikings following the upcoming week off.