Godwin (fibula) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Godwin practiced last Wednesday for the first time since he emerged from Week 5 with a fibula injury. He's now been listed as limited on four consecutive injury reports, but coach Todd Bowles told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site this Wednesday that Godwin was "ramping up" his activity level ahead of Sunday's contest at the Rams. Rookie WR Emeka Egbuka (illness) also was limited Wednesday, meaning the statuses of the team's top two options at the position on the active roster are up in the air for Week 12 action.