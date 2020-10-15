Godwin (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.
For the second day in a row, the Buccaneers listed Godwin with LP next to his name. He's working his way back from a right hamstring strain, so his Week 6 availability could come down to the wire, but Friday's practice report will give an indication of whether he's trending toward his first appearance since Week 3. Elsewhere in the Tampa Bay receiving corps, Mike Evans (ankle) returned to practice with a cap on his reps, Scotty Miller (hip/groin) again was limited, and Justin Watson (chest) remained a full participant.
