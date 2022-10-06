Godwin (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

The Buccaneers' receiving corps continues to boast a handful of banged-up players, with all of Godwin, Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) having a cap in their reps this week. With regard to Godwin, he's coming of a 7-59-0 performance on 10 targets in the team's Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, so he'd be in line for a large target share Sunday against the Falcons if he's available. Friday's injury report could clear up his status entering the weekend.

More News