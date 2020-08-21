Godwin has been consistently making plays throughout early training camp practices and demonstrating his trademark run-after-catch ability, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The fourth-year wideout has stood out as a frequent quick-strike target for Tom Brady during practices over the last few days, with some nifty moves that facilitated a few extra yards after a short grab in Thursday's session drawing some ire for the linebackers from position coach Larry Foote. Godwin was part of the skill-position group that regularly met with Brady for workouts at Berkeley Preparatory School for multiple weeks earlier this summer, and the work they put in has seemed to pay dividends in the form of frequent connections at varying depths downfield in the early portion of training camp.