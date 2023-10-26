Godwin (neck) is listed as active Thursday at Buffalo, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin opened Week 8 prep with no activity due to a neck injury, but he followed it up with a limited walkthrough Tuesday and full practice Wednesday. Despite being listed as questionable for Thursday's game, he'll be available to the Buccaneers offense as expected, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Godwin and Mike Evans thus will be looking to exploit a Bills defense that has yielded the seventh-most YPT (8.7) to opposing wide receivers this season.