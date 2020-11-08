Godwin (finger) is active for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
After putting in a full practice Friday, Godwin will miss just one contest following Oct. 27 surgery to repair a fractured left index finger. He could get back in the box score in a big way against a New Orleans defense that has given up 10.1 yards per target (second worst in the NFL) and 12 touchdowns (fourth most) to wideouts in seven outings this season.
