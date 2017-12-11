Godwin hauled in five of six targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.

The rookie unexpectedly paced the Buccaneers in catches and receiving yards, mirroring the career-best numbers in both categories that he'd generated in a Week 11 start against the Dolphins. Godwin has averaged between 12.0 and 19.0 yards per reception in his last five games after posting single-digit YPCs in six consecutive contests in Weeks 4-9. With the team playing out the string at 4-9 and starting receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson both struggling, the Penn State product could conceivably see expanded opportunity for the final three contests of the season.