Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Takes advantage of spot start
Godwin brought in six of nine targets for 114 yards with two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Godwin had been unable to take advantage of his last two starts in place of DeSean Jackson (Achilles), but he made up for some of those past struggles Sunday. The second-year wideout brought in touchdown passes of 30 and 19 yards from Jameis Winston in the second and fourth quarters, posting his third 100-yard effort of the campaign in the process. Godwin set career highs in receptions (59), receiving yardage (842) and touchdowns (seven) in 2018, and with Jackson all but certain to depart the team this offseason, the Penn State product is poised to take over No. 2 receiver duties heading into 2019.
