Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Taking part in Friday's practice
Godwin (hip) is taking part in Friday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Godwin did not suit up for the Buccaneers' first two practice sessions of the week, but he was able to get out there Friday, which bodes well for his chances of taking part in Week 4. Godwin's official status for Sunday's matchup with the Rams will be revealed when the Buccaneers release their final injury report of the week.
