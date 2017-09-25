Godwin brought in all three of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.

The promising rookie made up for a blanking on the stat sheet in his NFL debut against the Bears in Week 2 by putting up a solid 14.7 YPC on three grabs. Godwin impressed throughout OTAs, training camp and preseason, and he was able to get in on the action on an afternoon where quarterback Jameis Winston was forced to air it out due to a sizable deficit. Godwin's role naturally figures to expand throughout the season as he acclimates to the NFL game and develops rapport with Winston. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort in a Week 4 home tilt against the Giants.