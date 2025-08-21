The Buccaneers plan to activate Godwin (ankle) from the active/PUP list and carry him on the 53-man roster to begin the regular season so that he will be eligible to practice, though he's considered unlikely to play until October, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin is expected to be ready to practice in some capacity beginning Week 2, and Tampa Bay evidently sees merit in allowing the veteran wideout to begin ramping up as soon as he's able. An October return date would still mean Godwin misses at least the first four games of the regular season, just as if he were to begin the year on IR, with the difference being that he'll be eligible to practice in the interim if carried on the 53-man roster. The Buccaneers' plan is good news with regard to Godwin's chances of hitting the ground running, but it could cause a headache for fantasy managers in seasonal formats, as it means Godwin will have to occupy one of limited roster spots rather than be designated for one of the IR slots common to most fantasy leagues. With Jalen McMillan (neck) also expected to miss time early in the season, Mike Evans, rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka and tight end Cade Otton figure to kick off 2025 with increased target volume.