Godwin brought in all six targets for 92 yards in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The fourth-year wideout paced the team in receiving yardage while tying his second-highest catch total of the season. Godwin encouragingly has logged 12 targets over the two games he's played thus far alongside Antonio Brown, a trend that fantasy managers will naturally hope persists even as the latter gets further acclimated to the offense. Godwin is still in the hunt for his first 100-yard game of the season, a benchmark he'll look to achieve in a Week 11 Monday night showdown against the tough Rams secondary.