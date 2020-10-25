Godwin hauled in all nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Godwin's catch total led the Buccaneers on the afternoon and both his reception and receiving yardage tallies served as his highest of the campaign as well. The fourth-year wideout also recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab with 7:22 remaining in the contest, making it his best all-around fantasy outing of 2020. Godwin's target share is expected to take a hit to a degree whenever Antonio Brown (suspension) gets fully integrated into the offense beginning Week 9, but Godwin should still be a prime target for Tom Brady against the Giants in a Week 8 Monday night battle.