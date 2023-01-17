Godwin secured 10 of 13 targets for 85 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.
Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, a fitting encore to a regular season when he racked up a career-high 104 catches, along with 1,023 yards and three touchdowns, over 15 games. Godwin did average a career-low 9.8 yards per grab as well, however, and he was once again consistently used in a short-area role Monday night. The veteran wideout figures to remain a key component of Tampa Bay's air attack in 2023, but the big question will naturally be who he'll be catching passes from considering Tom Brady isn't likely to be back.
