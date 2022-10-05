Godwin (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Godwin sat out Weeks 2 and 3 due to a strained hamstring, only to return this past Sunday against the Chiefs. After hauling in seven of 10 targets for 59 yards in the 41-31 loss, he now is tending to a knee issue, which may be the same body part that endured a torn ACL last December. In any case, Godwin was joined by Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) as limited participants Wednesday, so murkiness again surrounds the Bucs' receiving corps and who may be available on game day.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Gritty performance in SNF loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Optimism for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Headed for game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Rest day Thursday•