Godwin brought in three of seven targets for 45 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Godwin tied for second in receiving yards and was the runner-up in targets on the afternoon for Tampa Bay, but his numbers have to once again be considered a disappointment. The seven-year veteran nearly came down with a touchdown grab in the right corner of the end zone on Kyle Trask's one pass attempt, and he's now gone without a score in four consecutive contests. Godwin has failed to top 54 receiving yards in five straight games as well, dampening his fantasy outlook heading into a Week 13 home matchup against the Panthers.