Godwin (ankle) secured three of 10 targets for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Godwin made his long-awaited season debut after completing his recovery from last October's ankle dislocation, and despite the possibility of a limited role, the veteran wideout finished tied for the team lead in targets with Emeka Egbuka. The inefficiency wasn't completely unexpected considering the coverage skills of the Eagles' secondary and Godwin's long period of inactivity, but the immediate attention from Baker Mayfield was also warranted due to the absence of Mike Evans (hamstring). Godwin is likely to remain heavily involved in a Week 5 road trip against the Seahawks, a game Evans is expected to remain sidelined for.