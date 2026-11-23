Godwin caught three passes for 18 yards on three targets in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Lions.

The veteran wideout ran a team-high 41 routes on Baker Mayfield's 44 dropbacks, but Godwin continues to produce very little with his immense playing time. He's been held under 40 receiving yards in eight straight games and has yet to have a 50-yard receiving game this season. Godwin also has zero touchdowns. He's a low-floor, low-ceiling fantasy option headed into next Monday night's date with the Panthers.