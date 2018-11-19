Godwin brought in all three of his targets for 50 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Godwin didn't seem hampered by the ankle injury he'd nursed during the practice week, although he fell more than halfway short of the season-best 103 yards he'd logged against the Redskins in Week 10. The second-year pro has been serviceable as a secondary option with at least 50 receiving yards in four of the last six contests, but he's now failed to reach the end zone in five straight games. He'll look to up his numbers in a favorable Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.