Godwin, who played 60 percent of his snaps in the slot in 2022, is expected to see a lot more work on the outside next season, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Smith adds that when factoring in formations when Godwin lined up tight with the offensive line or in the backfield, the veteran wideout was on the outside for just 27 percent of his 834 snaps from scrimmage. Godwin's production certainly wasn't any worse for wear -- he recorded a career-high 104 receptions and posted his third career 1,000-yard season in the process -- but he also took plenty of contact in close quarters and averaged a career-low 7.2 yards per target and 9.8 yards per reception. Therefore, new offensive coordinator Dave Canales and new wide receivers coach Brad Idzik plan to incorporate some of the methods they utilized with DK Metcalf in Seattle and give Godwin's body more frequent breaks from the slot while also capitalizing on his still-viable downfield speed. "Chris still has that ability to win outside, so we don't need him banging every play," Idzik said. "And when we ask him to do it, he'll do it, willingly, and we love that about him. But we do want to preserve him, too."