Godwin caught five of six targets for 101 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Panthers.

Godwin tied for second on the team in targets while leading the way in receiving yardage. He displayed his big-play ability with a long gain of 48 yards and added a 13-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Godwin enjoyed a larger share of the targets with DeSean Jackson (thumb) sidelined, and he could maintain an enlarged role next Sunday against the Saints if his teammate remains out.