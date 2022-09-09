Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Godwin (knee) could be a game-time decision, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Godwin was a full practice participant Wednesday and a non-participant Thursday, before finishing out the week in a non-contact jersey at Friday's session. It's unclear if this is gamesmanship or if he'll truly be treated as a game-time decision, but it does seem Godwin is unlikely to be ready for his accustomed every-down role even if he ends up playing Sunday night against the Cowboys. The late kickoff does fantasy managers no favors.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: No practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Practicing without knee brace•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Health continuing positive trend•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Does full-team work sans contact•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ramping up workload•