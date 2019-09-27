Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Treated as game-time decision

Godwin (hip) looked good Friday in his return to practice, but he'll be treated as a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Held out of practice the previous two days, Godwin apparently closed out the week with limited participation, setting him up for a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report. Coach Bruce Arians sounded optimistic after Friday's practice, but he wasn't quite willing to commit to Godwin playing in the game. The Buccaneers and Rams are scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.