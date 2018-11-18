Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Trending toward playing Week 11
Godwin (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Despite carrying the questionable tag into the weekend, Godwin always seemed to be trending toward suiting up after he turned in a full practice Friday. Godwin's status will be officially confirmed when the Buccaneers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but it looks like those planning on using the wideout in fantasy lineups can feel comfortable doing so.
