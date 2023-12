Godwin (neck) is considered likely to play Sunday versus Carolina pending his status during pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin was a limited participant during practice Thursday before sitting out Friday's session due to a neck injury. The 27-year-old was deemed a game-time decision by Todd Bowles on Friday. While his status will still come down to his performance in pregame warmups, it appears Godwin should be good to go for Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.