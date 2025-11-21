Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Trending toward playing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday that Godwin (fibula) is on track to play Sunday against the Rams, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
It nonetheless remains to be seen if Godwin will avoid a game designation on the final injury report. He was a full practice participant Thursday for the first time since early October.
