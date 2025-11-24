Godwin recorded two receptions on four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.

Godwin was active for only the third time this season and for the first time since Week 5. He had an underwhelming stat line, though the entire Tampa Bay offense was stifled. Godwin could see improved results in a Week 13 matchup against Arizona, though that will be very dependent on the ability of Baker Mayfield (shoulder) to suit up.