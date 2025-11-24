Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Two catches in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Godwin recorded two receptions on four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.
Godwin was active for only the third time this season and for the first time since Week 5. He had an underwhelming stat line, though the entire Tampa Bay offense was stifled. Godwin could see improved results in a Week 13 matchup against Arizona, though that will be very dependent on the ability of Baker Mayfield (shoulder) to suit up.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Set to play with restrictions•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expected to return Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Officially questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Trending toward playing•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Gets back to full Thursday•