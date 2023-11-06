Godwin brought in two of six targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 39-37 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Godwin's output was disappointingly muted in the back-and-forth affair, with both his catch and yardage totals qualifying as season lows. The veteran receiver has topped 77 yards just once this season and has seen his totals decrease from that of the prior week in four consecutive games. Following Sunday's quiet afternoon, Godwin seemingly has nowhere to go but up in a Week 10 home matchup against a vulnerable Titans pass defense.