Godwin was added to the Buccaneers' injury report due to an illness but does not have an injury status heading into Saturday's NFC South clash against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The illness won't prevent Godwin from playing in Saturday's regular-season finale, which will determine who wins the NFC South division title and enters the playoffs as the conference's fourth seed. If Godwin's playing time is limited due to the illness, then Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka would be in line to see more snaps on offense alongside Mike Evans. Godwin is coming off his best performance of the season in a Week 17 loss to the Dolphins, catching seven passes (on eight targets) for 108 yards and a touchdown.