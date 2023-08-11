Godwin isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason contest versus the Steelers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Both Godwin and Mike Evans aren't suiting up for Tampa Bay's exhibition opener, which will give Russell Gage, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and David Moore, among others, a chance for reps at wide receiver. Godwin's next opportunity for some preseason action will happen Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Jets.