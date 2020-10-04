Coach Bruce Arians doesn't expect Godwin (hamstring) to be available for Thursday's contest at Chicago, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In a report from Jenna Laine and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com early this past week, it was rumored that Godwin was in line to miss multiple games, the result of the Bucs having two games in a five-day span. Indeed, Godwin didn't suit up Week 4, and now his standing will be monitored with just a handful of days to prepare for the Bears. Mike Evans briefly left Sunday's win versus the Chargers, too, which could improve the stocks of Scotty Miller and Justin Watson in the short term.