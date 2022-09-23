Godwin (hamstring) missed another practice Friday and appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Packers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Godwin is on track for a second straight absence, while teammate Julio Jones is expected to be a game-time decision after missing last week. Russell Gage figures to continue playing through a hamstring injury and taking most of the slot snaps, with Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman (knee) likely getting more work on the perimeter in the presumed absence of both Godwin and Mike Evans (suspension).
