Godwin (knee) appeared limited to straight-line running and individual drills Friday in his return to practice, Greg Auman of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is to be expected in his first practice tearing an ACL on Dec. 19. Godwin presumably has done cutting/agility work as part of his rehab process, but the Bucs don't want him pushing it in the more competitive atmosphere of a team practice. The plan, it would seem, is to ramp him up over the next five weeks, with eyes toward Week 1 against Dallas. The team can't be accused of lacking insurance, as offseason signings Russell Gage and Julio Jones can join forces with Mike Evans to give Tampa an impressive WR group even if Godwin misses games or starts off in a limited role.