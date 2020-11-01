Godwin (finger), who has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, is believed to have a "50-50" chance of suiting up in the Buccaneers' Week 9 contest against the Saints, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Prior to undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured index finger on his left hand, Godwin was initially told by doctors that he would be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks. After pins were placed in his finger as part of the procedure, however, doctors adjusted Godwin's timetable, estimating that the wideout would miss only 1-to-2 weeks. That timeline now leaves the door open for Godwin to suit up Week 9, but his availability may come down to what he's able to do in the Buccaneers' next three practices Wednesday through Friday. If Godwin is forced to miss a second straight game as a result of the surgery, the Bucs could have to rely more heavily on the newly signed Antonio Brown (suspension), who is slated to make his team debut against New Orleans.