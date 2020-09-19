Godwin (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

This shouldn't come as a major surprise considering coach Bruce Arians suggested Friday Godwin was still doubtful after displaying symptoms of a possible concussion earlier in the week. Expect Scotty Miller, who caught five of his six targets for 73 yards last week, to take on a larger workload while Justin Watson acts as the No. 3 wideout with Godwin now officially sidelined. It's also possible the Buccaneers could operate in more multi-TE sets which would open the door for both Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard to make their presences felt after the latter secured a late touchdown in last week's loss.