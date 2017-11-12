Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Will start Sunday vs. Jets.
Godwin will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Jets, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
With Mike Evans serving a one-game suspension, Godwin is set to serve as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver in Week 10, which could translate to his highest snap and target counts of the season. Despite Godwin's likely uptick in volume, he still remains mostly a one-week speculative play in most fantasy settings, especially in light of the downgrade behind center for the Buccaneers with Ryan Fitzpatrick taking over for the injured Jameis Winston (shoulder).
