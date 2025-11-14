Godwin (fibula) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Godwin and Bucky Irving both returned to limited practice participation this week, following lengthy absences, potentially setting up returns to game action in Week 12 or 13. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles didn't comment on expectations for the future, merely telling reporters Friday that Godwin and Irving won't play this week.