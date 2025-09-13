Coach Todd Bowles said Saturday that Godwin (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game at Houston, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin logged his first practice reps Thursday since sustaining a dislocated left ankle Week 7 during the 2024 campaign, but he followed up that limited session with no activity Friday before Bowles made a ruling on his availability for Week 2. His next chance for game action arrives Sunday, Sept. 21 against the Jets, but he may need to practice on back-to-back days in order to put himself in a position to make his season debut. Mike Evans and rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will continue to serve as the primary wide receivers for quarterback Baker Mayfield until Godwin is cleared to return.